Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $26.65

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.