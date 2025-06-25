Analysts Set Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $427.30

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $386.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.