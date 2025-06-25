Analyzing CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $995.62 million 7.56 $76.11 million $1.69 100.89 SS&C Technologies $5.88 billion 3.41 $760.50 million $3.22 25.29

This table compares CommVault Systems and SS&C Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CommVault Systems. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems 7.64% 32.31% 9.39% SS&C Technologies 13.69% 18.68% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CommVault Systems and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 4 5 0 2.56 SS&C Technologies 0 1 5 1 3.00

CommVault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $175.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $91.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than CommVault Systems.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats CommVault Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

