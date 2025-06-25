Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) & Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 10.26% 19.90% 7.75% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of -3.95, meaning that its share price is 495% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Central Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $56.22 billion 1.20 $5.90 billion $2.67 11.65 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and Central Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 4 6 2 2.83 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Central Energy Partners on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of approximately 250 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation facilities, including propylene fractionation units and propane dehydrogenation facilities, and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement, isobutane dehydrogenation, and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals; and provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

