AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $467,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,261 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.34.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

