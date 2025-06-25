Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 26,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,793 call options.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

