Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $326.08 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.100 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

