Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.