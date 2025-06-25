Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of AWI opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

