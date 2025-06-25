ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $24.03. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 179,321 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVBP. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $790.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.24). Research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
