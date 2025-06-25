AST SpaceMobile’s (ASTS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.40 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,398,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $59,523,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 803,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

