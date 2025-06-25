Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

