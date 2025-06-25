Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 3.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.