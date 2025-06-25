Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 3.1%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.