B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $134.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $192.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

