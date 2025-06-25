Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $38.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

BWFG opened at $35.75 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,921.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641.28. This trade represents a 34.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

