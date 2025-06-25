Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $206.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

