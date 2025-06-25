Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,158 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

