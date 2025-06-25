BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,570.82. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,992 shares of company stock valued at $532,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.