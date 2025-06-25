Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $31.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

