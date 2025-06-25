Best Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Kraft Heinz, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, processing or trading of gold. By purchasing gold stocks, investors gain exposure to the price movements of gold and the operational performance of these companies without holding physical metal. However, the value of gold stocks can also be affected by factors such as production costs, geopolitical risks and corporate management decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 20,083,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,644,977. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.65. 6,211,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,449,970. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 8,162,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.76. 664,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $326.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

