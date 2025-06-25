Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Cleanspark, IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities or revenues are closely tied to Bitcoin—such as cryptocurrency mining firms, exchanges, wallet providers, or companies holding large Bitcoin reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader crypto market within the framework of traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 21,673,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,008,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. 16,078,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Cleanspark stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,523,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 4.24.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. 12,225,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,961,948. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,101,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,599,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $3.34. 15,512,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 4,069,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

