BlackSky Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 2,234 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKSY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE BKSY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.85. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 50.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Mithril II GP LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 432,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 366,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

