Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

