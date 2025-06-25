Blue Trust Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Home by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invitation Home by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invitation Home by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

