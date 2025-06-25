Blue Trust Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 37.8% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

WSO opened at $431.07 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.91 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

