Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6%

Primerica stock opened at $268.47 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.57.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

