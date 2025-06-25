Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,517,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 759,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,687,000 after buying an additional 664,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

