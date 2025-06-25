Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

