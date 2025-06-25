Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,095.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

