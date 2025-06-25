Bonfire Financial Takes $203,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $282.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $781.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

