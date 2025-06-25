Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $8.44

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.31. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

