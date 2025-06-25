Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $16.56

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.
BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
