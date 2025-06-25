Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $16.56

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.