Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $120.36

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 93,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

