Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $7.44

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.15. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.