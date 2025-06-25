Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $20.43

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1,495.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

