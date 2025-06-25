Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $136.47

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.77 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

