Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,332 shares of company stock worth $5,993,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after buying an additional 535,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 0.4%

Equitable stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.