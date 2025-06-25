Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $71.60

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

