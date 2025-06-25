Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $48.27

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 688,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

