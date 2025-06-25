Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $56.75

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of LVS opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.