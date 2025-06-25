Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $41.88

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

