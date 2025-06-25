Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $226.90

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.90.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0%

PAYC stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 26,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $6,752,371.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,277,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,402,664.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after buying an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,245,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,233,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,398,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

