Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $107.14

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

