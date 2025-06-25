Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $272.50

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

RH opened at $184.33 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.83.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RH by 607.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in RH by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

