Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $271.83

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $297.29 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

