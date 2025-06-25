Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $271.83

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SAP Price Performance
Shares of SAP opened at $297.29 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
SAP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.