Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $80.83

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

