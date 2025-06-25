Brokerages Set Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $91.50

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

