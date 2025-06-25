Brokerages Set Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) PT at $4.50

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

Shares of NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.12. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

In other Talkspace news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 433,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,190.10. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 469,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,104,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 489,510 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 3.9% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,968,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

