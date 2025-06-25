Brokerages Set Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) PT at $257.74

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $20,683,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.81. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

