Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $76.75

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Foods has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

